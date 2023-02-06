BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Increased by SWS Partners

SWS Partners lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 1.1% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 331,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $182,406,000 after acquiring an additional 50,762 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 451 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 13.8% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 510 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.6% during the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $738.80.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,474 shares of company stock worth $46,026,990 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $16.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $740.55. 52,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,275. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $824.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $727.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $681.39.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.