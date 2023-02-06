Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Holdings Raised by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 20,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $883,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after buying an additional 28,263 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Blackstone by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock traded down $2.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,799,409. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $138.29.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $4,014,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,919,939 shares of company stock worth $161,900,196 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

