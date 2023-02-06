Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,574 Shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CET. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Central Securities in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Central Securities during the second quarter worth $55,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Central Securities during the second quarter worth $66,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Central Securities during the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Central Securities by 78.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. 9.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Leo Price Blackford acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.12 per share, with a total value of $34,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,480.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Central Securities news, Director Leo Price Blackford purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.12 per share, with a total value of $34,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,480.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew J. O’neill purchased 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.21 per share, for a total transaction of $79,305.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,302.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,788 shares of company stock valued at $127,361. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CET opened at $35.94 on Monday. Central Securities Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $42.97.

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

