Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,407 Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4,477.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $10.35 on Monday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $11.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Increases Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. This is a positive change from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.