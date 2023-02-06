Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. UBS Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $47.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.06. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $52.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $434.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.84%. On average, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.41%.

Insider Activity at Essential Utilities

In related news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $410,537.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Utilities Company Profile



Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Featured Stories

