Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,196,000 after acquiring an additional 81,788 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 90,800.0% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $282,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $91.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.28. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $77.44 and a 1 year high of $103.48.

