Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 340.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,488,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,647,000 after acquiring an additional 74,245 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 89,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

DGRO stock opened at $51.10 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $54.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.56.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.