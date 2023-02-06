Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,389,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,063 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,538,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,659,000 after purchasing an additional 296,175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 77.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,224,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,224,000 after purchasing an additional 533,389 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 922,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after purchasing an additional 167,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 32.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 705,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,235,000 after purchasing an additional 172,494 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $17.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.85. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $19.86.

