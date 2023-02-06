Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $156.36 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $128.24 and a 52 week high of $166.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.94.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

