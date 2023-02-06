Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $3.32 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 44.1% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 142,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 43,496 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $323,000. Appleton Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 760.9% during the third quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 139,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,161,000 after acquiring an additional 123,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRR OpCo LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $68.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.34 and a 200-day moving average of $65.51. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $72.88.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

