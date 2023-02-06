Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $482,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 231.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 150,090 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6,574.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 13,379,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179,463 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock opened at $42.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.98. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $45.83.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.