Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $997,000 Stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAO)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 1.62% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Oct ETF worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Oct ETF by 570.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Oct ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AZAO opened at $28.13 on Monday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Oct ETF has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $30.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average is $28.26.

