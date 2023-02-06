Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 13,508 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,129,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,508 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund makes up approximately 5.9% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.02% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $16,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 487.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,933 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

ADX stock opened at $15.83 on Monday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average is $15.53.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th.

In other news, Director Mary Chris Jammet bought 1,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,992.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at $121,098.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

