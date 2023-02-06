Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 240 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,573,746,000 after buying an additional 17,521,080 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $833,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,095 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $347,253,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,479,000 after buying an additional 3,131,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,316,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $112.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $462.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.81. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $117.78.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Argus raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

