Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,672 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,672 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $10,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SCHB opened at $48.70 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $54.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.20 and a 200-day moving average of $46.09.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.