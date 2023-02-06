BNB (BNB) Price Reaches $325.99 on Major Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last week, BNB has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $51.47 billion and approximately $661.45 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $325.99 or 0.01420355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About BNB

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,900,445 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,900,637.4915504 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 332.78189421 USD and is up 1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1177 active market(s) with $461,024,020.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

