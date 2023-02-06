BNB Reaches Market Cap of $51.62 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. BNB has a total market cap of $51.62 billion and approximately $528.71 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BNB has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $326.95 or 0.01431441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
About BNB
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,900,348 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling BNB
