BNB Reaches Market Cap of $51.62 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. BNB has a total market cap of $51.62 billion and approximately $528.71 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BNB has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $326.95 or 0.01431441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About BNB

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,900,348 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,900,428.83187297 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 323.21623482 USD and is down -2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1177 active market(s) with $664,877,886.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

