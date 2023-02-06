BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

DMB traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,204. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $14.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on April 26,2013 and is headquartered in New York,NY.

