Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) PT Lowered to $116.00 at Morgan Stanley

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $116.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BAH. Truist Financial upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $96.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.68. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Further Reading

