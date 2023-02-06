Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,842 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $48.47. The stock had a trading volume of 249,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,128. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $54.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.09.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

