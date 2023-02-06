Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,025 Shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.09% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 64.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 1,556.3% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 12,528 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.51. 158,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,731. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.05. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $25.97.

About iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

