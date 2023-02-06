Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,482 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 46.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in AT&T by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after acquiring an additional 50,475 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 22.7% in the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,844,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,223,262. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.65.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.28%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading

