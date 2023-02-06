Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Has $3.98 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in 3M by 93.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,307,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $169,139,000 after buying an additional 631,426 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 54.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,283,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $166,093,000 after acquiring an additional 452,482 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,856,000. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.16. 764,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,685,546. The stock has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.55 and its 200-day moving average is $125.37. 3M has a 1-year low of $107.07 and a 1-year high of $164.26.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.92.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.