Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Has $8.44 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet makes up 3.1% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $8,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 18.6% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,549,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.14.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 1.0 %

ZBH traded down $1.30 on Monday, reaching $128.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,888. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.21 and its 200 day moving average is $115.85.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

