Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Invests $184,000 in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 156,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 57,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

PCY stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,807. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average is $18.63. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $24.97.

