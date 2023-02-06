Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,300 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Packaging Co. of America comprises approximately 2.5% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $6,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 170.0% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth $35,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.9 %

Packaging Co. of America stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.11. The stock had a trading volume of 79,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,660. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $110.56 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 12.12%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PKG. Citigroup boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.33.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Stories

