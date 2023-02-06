BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Down to $1.53

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.53, but opened at $1.46. BRF shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 670,743 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays raised BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.45.

Get BRF alerts:

BRF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRF

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.32). BRF had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. Research analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRFS. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BRF by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in BRF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 239,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of BRF by 42.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BRF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRF

(Get Rating)

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.