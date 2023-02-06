Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) PT Raised to $40.00 at Citigroup

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Brinker International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Brinker International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.18.

Brinker International Stock Performance

EAT opened at $41.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.21. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $44.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.25. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 81.3% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 9.4% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 8.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 14.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 147,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

