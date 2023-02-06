Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,413 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 2.0% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $11,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,882,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,534,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855,169 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,550,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,890,352,000 after purchasing an additional 463,344 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,053,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,313,101,000 after acquiring an additional 674,921 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,005,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,730,000 after purchasing an additional 197,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,057,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $774,415,000 after acquiring an additional 455,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.87.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY opened at $74.45 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.11% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.