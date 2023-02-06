Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,413 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 2.0% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $11,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,882,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,534,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855,169 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,550,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,890,352,000 after purchasing an additional 463,344 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,053,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,313,101,000 after acquiring an additional 674,921 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,005,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,730,000 after purchasing an additional 197,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,057,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $774,415,000 after acquiring an additional 455,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.87.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.11% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 77.29%.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)
- Here’s the Silver Lining with Snap Stock Earnings Collapse
- Mullen Automotive Stock, The Tide Has Turned
- Is BigBear.ai Stock a Diamond in the Rough?
- Apple: What’s The Post-Earnings Play?
- What do Mastercard Earnings Indicate About Consumer Spending?
Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.