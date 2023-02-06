British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 4,050 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) received a GBX 4,050 ($50.02) price objective from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BATS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($46.93) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,100 ($50.64) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($49.40) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($49.40) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($55.58) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,033 ($49.81).

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Price Performance

LON BATS traded up GBX 4.93 ($0.06) on Monday, hitting GBX 3,130.43 ($38.66). The stock had a trading volume of 1,745,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,376. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of GBX 2,915 ($36.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,645 ($45.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of £69.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,332.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,246.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,324.57.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.