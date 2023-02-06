Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $1,095,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Down 1.1 %

Broadcom stock opened at $591.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $645.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $563.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $521.04. The firm has a market cap of $246.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $662.00 to $659.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $667.21.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.