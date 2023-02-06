Brokerages Set Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Target Price at $48.20

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

AMLX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 253.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,355 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,472,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,038,000 after buying an additional 1,931,625 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,628,000 after buying an additional 1,586,402 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $37,411,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 321.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,282,000 after buying an additional 630,603 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AMLX stock opened at $36.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.25. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $41.93.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

