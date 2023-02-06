Brokerages Set Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Target Price at $128.00

Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.00.

LSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company.

Life Storage Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LSI opened at $110.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.66. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $94.02 and a 1 year high of $151.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.74.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 119.11%.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $611,344.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,681.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Storage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $7,938,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 728.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Further Reading

