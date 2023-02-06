Brokerages Set PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) PT at $16.91

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

PAGS has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. New Street Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $9.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.14. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Trading of PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $770.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 10.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 28.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 8.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 199.0% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.