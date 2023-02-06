Brokerages Set Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Target Price at $26.70

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.70.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 44.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.79. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $30.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $338.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.58 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently -53.33%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

