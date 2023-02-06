Brokerages Set Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) PT at $32.44

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $36,344.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,838.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travere Therapeutics news, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $36,344.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,838.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $42,558.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,441.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,311 shares of company stock valued at $764,101. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $2,120,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 85.6% in the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 394,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 182,085 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 22.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,657,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,150,000 after purchasing an additional 299,700 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,504,000.

Shares of TVTX opened at $21.72 on Monday. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

