Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BC. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.46.

Brunswick stock opened at $92.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $98.49.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.02. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Brunswick will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 492.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 10,038.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10,841 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Brunswick by 36.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

