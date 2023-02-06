C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Bought by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,440,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,382,000 after buying an additional 1,012,401 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,499,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,412,000 after purchasing an additional 787,887 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,997,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth $27,724,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,054,000 after buying an additional 282,532 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHRW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.94. The company had a trading volume of 414,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,473. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.56. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.60 and a twelve month high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.