Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CAL. CL King reduced their price target on shares of Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Caleres from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Caleres Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $954.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.75. Caleres has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $31.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.07.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $798.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.94 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 48.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Caleres will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.01%.

Insider Transactions at Caleres

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $89,958.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,823,275.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $89,958.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,823,275.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $49,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,402.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,880 shares of company stock worth $157,884 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Caleres

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAL. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caleres by 956.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

