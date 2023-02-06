California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,382,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,137,619 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 0.8% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $892,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $74.24 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $147.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,392.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,709 shares of company stock worth $3,734,841 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

