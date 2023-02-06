California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,147,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 485,174 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 0.7% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Accenture were worth $809,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 80,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $52,085,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.79.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

Accenture Stock Performance

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture stock opened at $279.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $175.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.51. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $356.53.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.69%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

