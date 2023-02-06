California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 743,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,686 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $511,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,556,000 after acquiring an additional 813,967 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,665,000 after purchasing an additional 303,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,176,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,015,457,000 after purchasing an additional 193,175 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $116,414,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 499.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 123,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,953,000 after purchasing an additional 102,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at $780,522.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at $780,522.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total value of $8,868,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,650,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,213 shares of company stock worth $13,343,438. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $783.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $734.36 and its 200-day moving average is $698.02. The company has a market cap of $85.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 5.96. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $789.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $23.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $756.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $799.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

