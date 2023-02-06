California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,665,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,574 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $316,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. State Street Corp raised its position in American Electric Power by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,380,000 after buying an additional 1,327,884 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,136 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,432,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,064,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,156,000 after purchasing an additional 466,033 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1,551.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 477,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,672,000 after purchasing an additional 448,887 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEP opened at $92.11 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.79. The stock has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.18.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

