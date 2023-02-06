California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,954,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,201 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.72% of Waste Management worth $473,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.6% during the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 10,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $151.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.35.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WM. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.45.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Further Reading

