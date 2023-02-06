California Public Employees Retirement System Has $518.18 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,290,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.55% of Automatic Data Processing worth $518,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $270,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 63,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 87,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.0% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.5 %

ADP stock opened at $224.20 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The company has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.50.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.