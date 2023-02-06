California Public Employees Retirement System Has $667.08 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,582,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,209 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Danaher were worth $667,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,248,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Danaher news, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,948 shares of company stock valued at $12,646,795 over the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $265.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $192.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.67.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.36%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

