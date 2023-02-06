California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,779,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,199 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Tower were worth $382,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of American Tower by 5.4% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,479,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 17.3% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 138,800.0% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in American Tower by 17.0% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 7,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AMT. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

American Tower Trading Down 2.3 %

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $371,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,848 shares of company stock worth $1,567,721 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMT opened at $222.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.65. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The stock has a market cap of $103.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.55.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $1.56 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 99.05%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.