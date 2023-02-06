California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,228,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,773 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.59% of AON worth $329,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in AON by 8,264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,765,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,990 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AON by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,515,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,439,000 after buying an additional 51,597 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,734,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,744,000 after buying an additional 260,537 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,156,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,950,000 after purchasing an additional 126,678 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,171,000 after purchasing an additional 130,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $313.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.48%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AON. Raymond James cut shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.70.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

