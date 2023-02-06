California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 254,205 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,033,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,205 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 0.8% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.30% of Home Depot worth $837,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Home Depot to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $329.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $336.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.87. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $367.46.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

