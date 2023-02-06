California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 453,519 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,028,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453,519 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.56% of International Business Machines worth $597,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $37,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $50,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

IBM stock opened at $135.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $122.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.81, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.45.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.